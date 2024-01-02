Brisbane International: Winning return for super mom Naomi Osaka

Brisbane, January 1

Motherhood has helped give Naomi Osaka a new mindset when things are getting tough on court.

In her first competitive match since September 2022, the four-time Major winner was broken while serving for the match and needed three match points in the tiebreaker before converting a 6-3 7-6(9) victory over Tamara Korpatsch today at the Brisbane International.

Osaka didn’t play the Australian Open last year and later revealed she was pregnant. She and her partner, rapper Cordae, became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July. “It’s a big change overnight,” former No. 1-ranked Osaka said of returning to the tour as a mom. “For me, I love it a lot because ... in a way I would say (Shai) has helped me grow up so much so quickly.”

Osaka will now play Karolina Pliskova in Round 2. — AP