British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes Red Bull’s 11th win in a row

SILVERSTONE, July 9

Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 99 points today as unbeaten Red Bull equalled McLaren’s 1988 record run of 11 wins in a row. McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second in front of a roaring 160,000-strong home crowd, with fellow Briton and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes after starting seventh. “Eleven in a row. That’s pretty crazy,” said Verstappen over the team radio after what was also his sixth win in a row and eighth in 10 races this season.

The double world champion bagged the fastest lap bonus point as well to pull almost four race wins clear of his closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez, who finished sixth after starting 15th. The win was Red Bull’s first at Silverstone since Australian Mark Webber in 2012, and Norris’ podium was a first for McLaren in their home race since Hamilton was second in 2010.

Verstappen started on pole position but suffered wheelspin as the lights went out and Norris, alongside on the front row, seized the lead.

The Briton stayed ahead until lap five when Verstappen passed with DRS (drag reduction) assistance at the end of the Wellington Straight. Norris took the chequered flag only 3.798 seconds behind the Dutch driver. — Reuters