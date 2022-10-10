British sprinter Chijindu Ujah gets 22-month ban for doping violation

October 10

British sprinter Chijindu Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping violation at last year's Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday.

Ujah had been provisionally suspended after Ostarine and S-23 -- substances prohibited by world anti-doping organisation WADA -- were detected in his A and B samples following the men's 4x100m relay final in which Britain finished second behind Italy.

The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, said Ujah's ban was effective August 6 2021 and will be in force until June 5, 2023.

Ujah, 28, and his team mates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were stripped of their silver medal in February after a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling. Canada were upgraded to silver and China to bronze.

The sprinter had said he had "not knowingly or intentionally doped" but Kilty said in February British Athletics and UK Anti-Doping had "hammered home" their rules, asking athletes not to use uncertified supplements. Reuters