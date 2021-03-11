Bronze for G Sathiyan in Commonwealth Games

PTI

Birmingham, august 8

G Sathiyan bagged his maiden Commonwealth Games singles medal as he won bronze after beating home favourite Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in front of a packed crowd here. Sathiyan conceded a 3-0 lead but held his nerves to clinch the thrilling contest, winning 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 11-9.

The bronze was Sathiyan’s sixth overall medal at the Commonwealth Games. On Sunday, Sathiyan paired with Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the men’s doubles silver.

