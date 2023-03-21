BSF lifts champions trophy in Hawks Festival

Ropar: The BSF team defeated Jarkhar Academy by 3-0 to clinch the trophy at the 31st Dashmesh Hawks All India Hockey Festival here today. Daljit Singh (17th), Lovepreet (45th) and Ravi (55th) were the goalscorers.
New york
MI bags New York franchise in Major League Cricket
After Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians have now joined the US cricket revolution bandwagon as they acquired the New York franchise in the upcoming Major League Cricket today.
Berlin
Leverkusen upset Bayern 2-1 as Dortmund stay on top
Amine Adli was twice booked for diving, twice excused, and Bayer Leverkusen scored twice from the resulting penalties to upset Bayern Munich 2-1.
Bayern’s third defeat of the season left Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga on Sunday. The win was Xabi Alonso’s first as Leverkusen coach over his former club.
Wellington
Kiwis triumph in windy Wellington, sweep series
New Zealand completed an innings and 58-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test in blustery Wellington today to sweep the series 2-0 as the South Asian side’s resistance finally broke late on Day 4. Having been asked to follow on, Sri Lanka needed 416 runs to make the hosts bat again but were bowled out for 358 in their second innings at the Basin Reserve.
Paris
PSG lose at home in Ligue 1 for 1st time this season
Arnaud Kalimuendo scored against his boyhood club as leaders Paris Saint-Germain were beaten 2-0 by Rennes in their first home loss in the Ligue 1 this season. The win ended PSG’s 35-match unbeaten run in the league at the Parc des Princes. agencies
