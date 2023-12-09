 Building world-beating team : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Building world-beating team

Building world-beating team

Harmanpreet Kaur wants to develop current side for T20 World Cup

Building world-beating team

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Muzumdar during a practice session in Mumbai. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, December 8

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur today said players will be given enough rope as India start their buildup towards next year’s T20 World Cup.

The Indian women have a busy month ahead as they will play two more T20Is and a one-off Test against England, followed by a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia at home.

Harmanpreet said the team will look to give more opportunities to new players in the upcoming matches. India have picked three new spinners in Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and Mannat Kashyap for the ongoing series against England.

“The team which we picked for this T20I is the one we want to build for the upcoming World Cup,” Harmanpreet said.

While both Patil and Ishaque made their debuts in the first T20I played on Wednesday, Kashyap featured in the three-match ‘A’ series before getting her maiden call-up to the national side. “Saika and Shreyanka did really well in the last game. They are quite confident. After the game we did sit with them and discuss what best they can do in the upcoming game,” Harmanpreet said.

Patil returned with figures of 2/44 while Ishaque took 1/38 in their respective four overs each. “They just need opportunities. They just need to go out there and execute in the best way,” the skipper said.

Harmanpreet was clear that improving the team’s fielding remains top priority after India dropped a couple of crucial catches and also made other errors in the field. “Fielding is something we have been talking about for so many years and fielding is something as a team we want to improve,” she said.

But she also counted the positives. “When we got together on the first day, everyone spoke about fielding and the best part in the last game was that we could see everyone dived. As a captain, I want our fielding side to be the best,” she said.

Harmanpreet said she wants her side to keep growing as a team despite faltering in the final stages of global events. “I just want us to grow as a team. I want this team to grow and in a way that everyone says that this is the best team,” she said. “For me winning a World Cup is a dream and I am just working towards that and that is the only reason I requested BCCI to get a young team. These games are very important. England are not going to give us anything easily, so we are putting ourselves under pressure,” she said. — PTI

Eng not distracted by WPL auction

Mumbai: England will remain focused on the second T20I, undeterred by the concurrent off-field excitement of the Women’s Premier League auction, wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones said today. Leading 1-0 in a three-match series, England will take on India just a few hours after the auction begins for the five WPL franchises. “We had a very similar situation in the T20 World Cup which was just completely new for us as a group, obviously the first auction ever in women’s cricket,” Jones recalled about the last WPL auction in February. It was during their T20 World Cup clash against Ireland on February 13, when the auction for the first edition was held. “I do not know if it was a challenge last year — it was something new to consider as a group — this year it will be lot simpler having done it before. Our attention will be on the game as much as possible,” she said.

#Cricket #England #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

2
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

3
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

4
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

5
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

6
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

7
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

8
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

9
Madhya Pradesh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Hung by kangaroo court, she says | Disgrace to democracy: Op...

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers’ widows

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Will give MLAs’ feedback to BJP parl board for final call


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Body of woman killed in UK arrives at airport

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Youth to spearhead growth: Shah

At 324, Delhi AQI still ‘very poor’

Over 70% rape victims in 18-30 age bracket, says govt report

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth ~22.5 cr seized

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi acquitted in rail blockade case

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association