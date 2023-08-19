Bumrah back with bang as India win

Dublin, August 18
Jasprit Bumrah ticked all the boxes on his much-anticipated return to lead India to a two-run win over Ireland by the DLS method in the rain-interrupted first T20I here today. Leading the side on his return after an 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24. Debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) also shone on his return from injury as India restricted Ireland to 139/7 after opting to bowl.
Things looked bleak for the hosts after they were down 59/6 in the 11th over but No. 8 Barry McCarthy produced an amazing recovery, blazing his way to a 33-ball 51 not out to lift their total to 139/7.
Chasing the tricky target under overcast conditions, India were off to a fluent start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 23 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs.
But Craig Young produced a double blow, taking the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, who was out for a golden duck.
Brief scores: Ireland: 139/7 in 20 overs (McCarthy 51*, Campher 39; Bishnoi 2/23, Bumrah 2/24, Krishna 2/32); India: 47/2 (DLS par score: 45) in 6.5 overs (Jaiswal 24; Young 2/2).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani