Bumrah back with bang as India win

PTI

Dublin, August 18

Jasprit Bumrah ticked all the boxes on his much-anticipated return to lead India to a two-run win over Ireland by the DLS method in the rain-interrupted first T20I here today. Leading the side on his return after an 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24. Debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) also shone on his return from injury as India restricted Ireland to 139/7 after opting to bowl.

Things looked bleak for the hosts after they were down 59/6 in the 11th over but No. 8 Barry McCarthy produced an amazing recovery, blazing his way to a 33-ball 51 not out to lift their total to 139/7.

Chasing the tricky target under overcast conditions, India were off to a fluent start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 23 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs.

But Craig Young produced a double blow, taking the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, who was out for a golden duck.

Brief scores: Ireland: 139/7 in 20 overs (McCarthy 51*, Campher 39; Bishnoi 2/23, Bumrah 2/24, Krishna 2/32); India: 47/2 (DLS par score: 45) in 6.5 overs (Jaiswal 24; Young 2/2).

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah