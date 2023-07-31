Bumrah to lead India in T20Is against Ireland, Prasidh Krishna returns

New Delhi, July 31
Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned from a long injury lay off and will lead the Indian team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.
The three-match series is scheduled to be held from August 18 to 23.
Bumrah, who underwent a surgery in New Zealand for a back injury, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy for a while now, and the pace spearhead had recently bowled his full quota of 10 overs against visiting Mumbai side here at the Alur grounds.
The selectors have also included Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna in the squad.
The right-arm quick last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing a surgery for stress fracture.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the vice-captain of the side.
India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh
Internet suspended in the area till Wednesday; Home Minister...
Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC
Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...