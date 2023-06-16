Burning bright, Oz ready for Ashes test

Birmingham, June 15

England’s barnstorming version of Test cricket has shredded the textbook of the sport’s longest format but so-called ‘Bazball’ faces its biggest examination yet as they seek to regain the Ashes against world champions Australia starting tomorrow.

Conventional cricketing wisdom has been turned upside down by England coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum and captain Ben Stokes in a scintillating run of 11 victories from 13 Tests.

Scoring at a head-spinning average of almost five runs an over under McCullum, England’s risk-takers have reimagined the approach to Test cricket and transformed the country’s fortunes after a run of only one win from 17 Tests previously.

It has bamboozled India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan. England made a first-day record 506 runs in 75 overs in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. And against New Zealand at home last year, they made daunting fourth innings victory targets of 277, 299 and 297 look like a walk in park.

The big question, however, as the opening Test looms at Edgbaston is whether England will play with the same approach against an Australia side possessing arguably the best pace attack in the world.

Stokes and McCullum have given no hint at reeling it in during the build-up to the most eagerly-awaited series since the classic 2005 edition won by England.

Pat Cummins’ side are not exactly shrinking violets and will begin quest for a first series win in England since 2001 full of confidence after convincingly beating India in London to win the World Test Championship. — Reuters