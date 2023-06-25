Busquets to join Messi at Inter Miami

Miami, June 24

Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the team’s second major addition in less than a month.

The team confirmed the move Friday in a video posted on Twitter. Inter Miami displayed the phrase “Busi,” referring to Busquets’ nickname, accompanied by quotes from various football stars.

“On the field, he’s always No. 5, but in reality as a player and a person, he’s a 10,” Messi wrote in Spanish.

After nearly two decades with Barcelona, Busquets announced last month that he would not return to the club. His contract expires at the end of June.

Neves joins S Arabia exodus

Wolverhampton: Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves has become the latest high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of £47 million. The fee is a record for English Premier League team Wolves. — AP