Buttler finds form as England beat WI

North Sound, December 7
Sam Curran took three wickets and Jos Buttler scored a half-century to help England claim a six-wicket victory over West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1. Set a target of 203 for victory, England romped home in less than 33 overs to set up a series finale in Barbados on Saturday.
Opener Will Jacks scored an assured 73 off 72 balls before being trapped lbw by Sherfane Rutherford, while Buttler made 58 not out in a 90-run partnership with Harry Brook (43) to get the tourists over the finish line.
Captain Buttler’s knock made him the fifth England batter to cross the 5,000-run mark in ODI cricket. The half-century was his first since September, prior to England’s disappointing exit from the World Cup.
“Really pleasing,” said Buttler, who scored just three runs in England’s four-wicket defeat in the series opener. I’ve been playing for a while now so it’s great when you get to those milestones after playing for a long period of time. It’s been a frustrating time recently.”
Earlier, Curran (3/33) decimated the hosts’ top-order in a devastating spell, claiming the wickets of Brandon King, Keacy Carty and Shimron Hetmyer. Curran’s haul was a measure of redemption for his performance in the first ODI, in which he was hit for 98 runs in 9.5 overs without picking up a single wicket, the worst-ever figures for an England bowler. — Reuters
