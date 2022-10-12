BWF rankings: Lakshya rises to career-high eighth

New Delhi
Commonwealth Games gold medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen climbed one spot to be at a career-high eighth place in the latest BWF men’s singles world rankings. PV Sindhu remained at sixth in the women’s singles rankings, while the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is ranked eighth in the men’s doubles section.
ISL: Mauricio shines as Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur
Brazillian striker Diego Mauricio scored a brace as Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a closely-fought Indian Super League match here today. Mauricio scored in the 17th and 90th minutes, while Issac (88th) struck the winner for Odisha. Daniel Chima Chukwu (3rd) and Boris Thangjam (10th) were the goalscorers for Jamshedpur.
PKL: Manjeet, Jaideep star as Haryana Steelers win again
Haryana Steelers continued their winning run in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Tamil Thalaivas 27-22 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here. For the Steelers, raider Manjeet Dahiya starred once again, earning eight points. Agencies
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in tri-series
Finn Allen and Devon Conway shared a 117-run opening partnership as New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 tri-series. Allen made 62 and Conway followed his match-winning 70 against Bangladesh on the weekend with an unbeaten 49 as New Zealand easily surpassed Pakistan's 130/7. Agencies
