BWF World ranking: PV Sindhu gains two spots, Srikanth slips to 20th

New Delhi, August 8
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu gained two places to reach the 15th spot but Kidambi Srikanth lost a place to slip to 20th position in the latest BWF World ranking released on Tuesday.
Sindhu, who is going through a rough patch, had recorded a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open after losing to eventual champion Beiwen Zhang of USA last week.
Srikanth too had lost in the last 8 in Sydney after going down to fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat.
HS Prannoy, who finished runner-up at Australian Open, and Lakshya Sen were static at world number 9 and 11 respectively.
Following his maiden semifinal finish in a super 500 tournament in Sydney last week, Rajawat climbed three spots to reach world number 28, while Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George jumped seven and six places to be at the 43rd and 49th positions.
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain the best placed Indians at world number 2.
The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slumped to 19th spot after losing two spots.
