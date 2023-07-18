 Calmer Ajinkya Rahane, versatile Yashasvi Jaiswal are Vikram Rathour’s picks : The Tribune India

  Calmer Ajinkya Rahane, versatile Yashasvi Jaiswal are Vikram Rathour's picks

Calmer Ajinkya Rahane, versatile Yashasvi Jaiswal are Vikram Rathour’s picks

Calmer Ajinkya Rahane, versatile Yashasvi Jaiswal are Vikram Rathour’s picks

Roseau (Dominica), July 17

Ajinkya Rahane’s assured approach in the middle has been the hallmark of his comeback and the Indian team will need him to maintain that form for the South Africa later tour later this year, said batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Rahane’s 89 and 46 was probably the only positive for India in their loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final in London last month. It was Rahane’s first Test in 18 months and following that, he was named vice-captain for the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

However, the 35-year-old got out cheaply in the first Test here and would like to make amends in the second game starting in Port of Spain on July 20.

Talking about Rahane’s comeback, Rathour explained what has stood out for him. “He played really well in the WTC final. He has always been a good player. He was dropped because of bad form. When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for me that he was calmer in his approach. He was playing late and close to the body. That has been the standout thing since his comeback. He is still batting the same way in the nets. We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good,” said Rathour.

Impressed by Jaiswal

Rathour was hugely impressed with young Yashasvi Jaiswal’s performance on his debut Test. His 171 set up a massive win for India. “I’ve been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential,” he said. “For me the most important thing was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batter he is, the kind of stroke-player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team.” — PTI

Rathour backs Gill to shine at No. 3 slot

Shubman Gill has the full backing of the India Test team as he adjusts to his move from the top of the order to the No. 3 slot, batting coach Vikram Rathour said. Gill made just six runs in his new role in Roseau, where India batted only once and cantered to victory inside three days at Windsor Park.”We won’t judge on one innings, he has a lot of time and surely he will do well for us in this position,” Rathour said. Because he has the game for that. He can take his time and play, and he is a stroke-player as well who can move the game forward.” Reuters

Australia women retain Ashes

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a blistering century but was unable to prevent Australia from claiming a three-run victory in the second ODI on Sunday, as the tourists retained the Ashes after taking an unassailable lead in the series. Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 111 off 99 balls, resuscitating a struggling England and leaving them needing 15 from the final over, a task that ultimately proved beyond them. Australia’s spinners tore through England’s batting line-up, with Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner taking three wickets apiece, while Georgia Wareham also picked up a wicket. Reuters

Anderson chosen for fourth Ashes Test

England have made one change to their team for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, with fast bowler James Anderson replacing Ollie Robinson in the side that won at Headingley. The fourth Test begins on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Reuters

