Camp Nou bids farewell to Gerard Pique

BARCELONA, November 6
Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday but the night belonged to defender Gerard Pique’s who was playing his last game at the Camp Nou after he announced he will retire from soccer when La Liga breaks for the World Cup next week.
The 35-year-old Pique won 30 trophies, including three Champions League and eight LaLiga titles, with Barca.
Arsenal back on top
London: A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League. The win sent Arsenal two clear of Manchester City on 34 points. — Reuters
