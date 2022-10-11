 Can underdogs bite? : The Tribune India

Can underdogs bite?

India open FIFA women's U-17 WC campaign against USA with hope to get at least a point

Can underdogs bite?

India's players during a training session on the eve of their game against USA. pti

Bhubaneswar, October 10

The dust has settled on the All India Football Federation’s controversial past few months, and the moment of truth has arrived. It was nearly two months ago that the nation ran the risk of losing the hosting rights for the FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup before the order was restored.

Here we are now, with the Indian team taking on world’s finest of teams. Tomorrow at the Kalinga Stadium, Thomas Dennerby’s team, who are one of the least fancied in the tournament, will begin as underdogs in their opening match against the mighty USA.

Can the underdogs bite? Well, the head coach had said that India will be a tough side to score against, and taking a point from the game can be considered a big achievement.

India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts and are one of the three debutants along with fellow Group A side Morocco and Tanzania, who are in Group D. The top-two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals and every point is crucial in the showpiece.

Dennerby's team has had enough time to prepare for it. Though the exposure tours to Italy, Norway and Spain can be counted as positives, not playing against the top-notch European and South American sides in the run-up can prove detrimental to their chances of qualifying from the group.

He has said that his team has improved a lot in fitness and defence, while conceding that attacking is an area players will need to work upon.

"USA are the favourites against us, no doubt about that. But that is on paper and football is played on a pitch for 90 to 95 minutes. We feel that we also have a chance to get points against USA," Dennerby said at the pre-match press conference.

"We have prepared well since February and the players are ready for the tournament. Reaching the quarterfinals will be a huge achievement but we are currently on Tuesday's match," he added.

The core of the team is made up of the players who won the 2022 U-18 Women's SAFF Championship. Lynda Kom Serto, the leading scorer of the tournament, will spearhead the attack.

Anita Kumari and Nitu Linda will operate from the wings, while Shilky Devi could be the midfield lynchpin.

USA come into the tournament as the winners of the CONCACAF championships and would look to open their campaign with a win, knowing fully well that a slip-up against India can cost them dear in a group which also has title contenders Brazil. USA are playing the tournament for the fifth time and for the third consecutive time. But they have not gone past the group stage after finishing runners-up in 2008 edition and they would be looking to end the jinx this time. — TNS, Agencies

Groups & Schedule

Group A

October 11: Morocco vs Brazil | India vs USA

October 14: Brazil vs USA | India vs Morocco

October 17: Brazil vs India | USA v Morocco

Group B

October 11: Chile vs New Zealand | Germany vs Nigeria

October 14: New Zealand vs Nigeria | Germany vs Chile

October 17: New Zealand vs Germany | Nigeria vs Chile

Group C

October 12: Mexico vs China | Spain vs Colombia

October 15: China vs Colombia | Spain vs Mexico

October 18: China vs Spain | Colombia vs Mexico

Group D

October 12: Canada vs France | Japan vs Tanzania

October 15: France vs Tanzania | Japan vs Canada

October 18: France vs Japan | Tanzania vs Canada

Quarterfinals: October 21-22 | Semifinals: October 26 | Final: October 30

Venues

  • Navi Mumbai, Goa and Bhubaneswar will host all the group matches
  • India’s group games will be held in Bhubaneswar
  • The knockout games will be played in Goa and Navi Mumbai, with the latter also staging the final.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

3
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

4
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

5
World

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

6
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

7
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

8
Diaspora

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

10
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI’s method for appointing judges

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

Makes public details of recent controversy

Hate speeches need to be stopped: SC

Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court

Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...

How Mulayam Singh ‘piloted’ the Sukhoi into the IA

How Mulayam Singh ‘piloted’ the Sukhoi into the IAF

Mulayam Singh, put aside his years of anti-congress and anti...

EAM chides Canada on Khalistani activity

EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity

Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank a/c details

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details

Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Mohali RPG attack: Chargesheet relies on forensic, technical evidence

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 yrs, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Man held for snatching, 4 nabbed with drug, liquor

Minor girl, woman go missing; two booked

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at varsity

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Research