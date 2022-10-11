Can underdogs bite?

Bhubaneswar, October 10

The dust has settled on the All India Football Federation’s controversial past few months, and the moment of truth has arrived. It was nearly two months ago that the nation ran the risk of losing the hosting rights for the FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup before the order was restored.

Here we are now, with the Indian team taking on world’s finest of teams. Tomorrow at the Kalinga Stadium, Thomas Dennerby’s team, who are one of the least fancied in the tournament, will begin as underdogs in their opening match against the mighty USA.

Can the underdogs bite? Well, the head coach had said that India will be a tough side to score against, and taking a point from the game can be considered a big achievement.

India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts and are one of the three debutants along with fellow Group A side Morocco and Tanzania, who are in Group D. The top-two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals and every point is crucial in the showpiece.

Dennerby's team has had enough time to prepare for it. Though the exposure tours to Italy, Norway and Spain can be counted as positives, not playing against the top-notch European and South American sides in the run-up can prove detrimental to their chances of qualifying from the group.

He has said that his team has improved a lot in fitness and defence, while conceding that attacking is an area players will need to work upon.

"USA are the favourites against us, no doubt about that. But that is on paper and football is played on a pitch for 90 to 95 minutes. We feel that we also have a chance to get points against USA," Dennerby said at the pre-match press conference.

"We have prepared well since February and the players are ready for the tournament. Reaching the quarterfinals will be a huge achievement but we are currently on Tuesday's match," he added.

The core of the team is made up of the players who won the 2022 U-18 Women's SAFF Championship. Lynda Kom Serto, the leading scorer of the tournament, will spearhead the attack.

Anita Kumari and Nitu Linda will operate from the wings, while Shilky Devi could be the midfield lynchpin.

USA come into the tournament as the winners of the CONCACAF championships and would look to open their campaign with a win, knowing fully well that a slip-up against India can cost them dear in a group which also has title contenders Brazil. USA are playing the tournament for the fifth time and for the third consecutive time. But they have not gone past the group stage after finishing runners-up in 2008 edition and they would be looking to end the jinx this time. — TNS, Agencies

Groups & Schedule

Group A

October 11: Morocco vs Brazil | India vs USA

October 14: Brazil vs USA | India vs Morocco

October 17: Brazil vs India | USA v Morocco

Group B

October 11: Chile vs New Zealand | Germany vs Nigeria

October 14: New Zealand vs Nigeria | Germany vs Chile

October 17: New Zealand vs Germany | Nigeria vs Chile

Group C

October 12: Mexico vs China | Spain vs Colombia

October 15: China vs Colombia | Spain vs Mexico

October 18: China vs Spain | Colombia vs Mexico

Group D

October 12: Canada vs France | Japan vs Tanzania

October 15: France vs Tanzania | Japan vs Canada

October 18: France vs Japan | Tanzania vs Canada

Quarterfinals: October 21-22 | Semifinals: October 26 | Final: October 30

Venues