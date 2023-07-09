 Canada Open: Lakshya Sen sails into final, PV Sindhu suffers semifinal loss to Yamaguchi : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Canada Open: Lakshya Sen sails into final, PV Sindhu suffers semifinal loss to Yamaguchi

Canada Open: Lakshya Sen sails into final, PV Sindhu suffers semifinal loss to Yamaguchi

21-year-old Sen will face China’s Li Shi Feng in the final

Canada Open: Lakshya Sen sails into final, PV Sindhu suffers semifinal loss to Yamaguchi

Lakshya Sen in action. Reuters file



PTI

Calgary, July 9

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen stormed into the final of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto here.

Sen, who has slipped to world number 19 after struggling to find his form early in the season, saw off the world number 11 Japanese 21-17 21-14 to enter his second Super 500 final and first BWF summit clash in over a year.

The 21-year-old Indian, who claimed a bronze at the 2021 World Championships, will face China’s Li Shi Feng in the final on Sunday.

“It was a pretty bad start, I couldn’t control the shuttle well. The moment I got the rhythm at the net (it got better). Near-perfect netplay was the key and we were both trying to do that,” Sen said.

“Eventually I took control at the net, the smashes were also working. Overall, good tactical game I played and I’m happy with my performance.”

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, however, couldn’t produce her best and went down 14-21 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women’s singles semifinal.

A former world number 6, Sen had undergone a nose surgery for a deviated septum after the World Championships last August and took a lot of time to recover post treatment.

Sen last played a final at the Commonwealth Games in August last year. After a series of early exits from tournaments, he showed signs of recovery when he reached the semifinals of the Thailand Open.

Sen has a 4-2 head-to-head record against his Li Shi Feng, the reigning All-England champion. Sen had defeated him recently at the Thailand Open.

Sen struggled to find his length early on and sprayed the shuttle long and at the net to find himself 0-4 down but he slowly engaged his rival in rallies by taking charge of the net to catch up at 8-8.

Nishimoto managed to hold a slender 11-10 lead at the interval after Sen sprayed one at the net but the Indian turned the tables soon after resumption and kept moving ahead.

His trademark smashes, net play and precision in returns helped him to stay a step ahead, as he wrapped up the game when his opponent hit long.

The second game started on an even note as the duo fought tooth and nail initially but, once again, Sen found his way as he was more alert. He kept a grip on the fast rallies.

From 2-2, the duo moved to 9-9 before Sen managed a two-point cushion at the break after Nishimoto hit long.

The Japanese sent the shuttle long even as Sen pounced on anything weak and produced some exquisite smashes to move to 19-11.

A body return earned Sen seven match points and he sealed it on the second attempt when Nishimoto found the net again.

“Plenty of Indian supporters in the stadium, they’ve been there from the first day so it’s really good to play in here,” Sen signed off.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

2
Chandigarh

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

3
Himachal

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

4
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

5
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

7
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

8
Punjab

Heavy rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; MeT says more to come

9
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

10
Chandigarh

Incessant rain pours misery on Chandigarh tricity

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 3 dead in Shimla, several shops washed way in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

Beas river in spate, floodgates of Pandoh dam opened

Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on July 10 , 11 due to bad weather

Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on July 10, 11 due to bad weather

The educational institutions will reopen on July 12 only aft...

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Waterlogging witnessed across Mohali, rain water enters hund...

People in distress as water enters houses across Mohali due to incessant rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

Road users said Airport Road was flooded with over two-feet ...

Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

Low-lying areas in villages along Satluj river and its tribu...


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Four Gurdaspur policemen suspended for torturing woman in theft case

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

Incessant rain pours misery on Chandigarh tricity

Heavy rains in Delhi: Kejriwal cancels government officials’ Sunday off, asks them to be on field

Heavy rains in Delhi: Kejriwal cancels government officials' Sunday off, asks them to be on field

Yamuna water level in Delhi rising, may breach danger mark on Tuesday: CWC

Delhi records highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982: IMD

Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court verdict making Old Pension Scheme applicable to CAPF

Metro commuters to Haryana can’t carry liquor from Delhi, Noida

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Giaspura: Hydrogen sulphide formed due to industrial chemicals, finds magisterial probe

Triple murder case solved with arrest of 42-year-old neighbour

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud