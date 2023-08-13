Canadian Open: Paul weathers Alcaraz storm

Toronto, August 12

American Tommy Paul ended top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak at 14 matches, beating the 20-year-old Spanish star 6-3 4-6 6-3 on Friday night to reach the Canadian Open semifinals.

Alcaraz had the shot of the match with a between-the-leg winner in the second set, but couldn’t keep up with Paul in the third.

“I played a really good match. I really went after my shots,” Paul said. “You can’t start any points on your heels against him or he’ll take advantage of that.”

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev dropped out with a 7-6(7) 7-5 loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Pegula beats Gauff

Montreal: Jessica Pegula beat doubles partner Coco Gauff 6-2 5-7 7-5 in an all-American match Friday to advance to the semifinals for the third straight year.

The top-ranked tandem of Pegula and Gauff withdrew before their scheduled doubles match Friday, sending Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan to the semifinals.

Pegula will play top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semis, who beat American qualifier Danielle Collins 6-3 4-6. 6-2. Liudmila Samsonova of Russia beat 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4 6-4. — AP

