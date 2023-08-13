Canadian Open: Paul weathers Alcaraz storm

Toronto, August 12
American Tommy Paul ended top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak at 14 matches, beating the 20-year-old Spanish star 6-3 4-6 6-3 on Friday night to reach the Canadian Open semifinals.
Alcaraz had the shot of the match with a between-the-leg winner in the second set, but couldn’t keep up with Paul in the third.
“I played a really good match. I really went after my shots,” Paul said. “You can’t start any points on your heels against him or he’ll take advantage of that.”
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev dropped out with a 7-6(7) 7-5 loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.
Pegula beats Gauff
Montreal: Jessica Pegula beat doubles partner Coco Gauff 6-2 5-7 7-5 in an all-American match Friday to advance to the semifinals for the third straight year.
The top-ranked tandem of Pegula and Gauff withdrew before their scheduled doubles match Friday, sending Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan to the semifinals.
Pegula will play top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semis, who beat American qualifier Danielle Collins 6-3 4-6. 6-2. Liudmila Samsonova of Russia beat 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4 6-4. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...