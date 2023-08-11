Canadian Open: Swiatek solves Pliskova puzzle

Montreal, August 10

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame an early test before running away with a 7-6(6) 6-2 victory over Czech Karolina Pliskova here on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Canadian Open.

Swiatek was locked in a battle early against former world No. 1 Pliskova but managed to stay in the match by winning most of the long rallies while displaying both a lethal forehand and solid court coverage. “This first match was a challenge, it’s always a challenge especially against a player like that,” Swiatek said.

“She for sure used her experience in the first set, but I am happy that I could close it in a tiebreak, and in the second set I was more solid because I really wanted to reset, think about what I could do better and I am pretty glad that I did that.”

Up next for the four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, who will launch the defence of her US Open title later this month, will be Karolina Muchova.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova ended Caroline Wozniacki’s first tournament return after a more than a three-year break from competitive tennis with a 6-2 7-5 victory to reach the third round. Qualifier Danielle Collins backed up a first-round win over Elina Svitolina with a 6-4 6-2 takedown of eighth seed Maria Sakkari for the biggest upset of the tournament. — Reuters

