Canadian teenager McIntosh sets 400m freestyle world record

March 28
Summer McIntosh set a world record in the 400m freestyle on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday, the 16-year-old shaving 0.32 seconds off the mark set by Australia's Ariarne Titmus last year.
McIntosh finished in a time of 3:56.08 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre to beat Titmus's time of 3:56.40.
"I'm not a crier but this world record, I didn't think this was possible tonight," McIntosh told CBC Sports.
"It's absolutely incredible. I'm not an emotional person. But I was hit with so much emotion. Pure euphoria right now.
"Over the past few years I've put my life into this. To be the best I can be. To achieve something like this, it was very unexpected. It was never in my dreams to do this tonight or even a few years ago. This just blows my mind." McIntosh's head coach Brent Arckey said the Toronto native was "one of the best racers I've ever seen".
"I'm not really sure what to say right now. I'm trying to hold it all in. But celebrating her. This is a special thing," he told CBC Sports.
Earlier this month, McIntosh ended American Katie Ledecky's nine-year home pool winning streak when she touched first in the 200m freestyle at a Pro Series swim meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll to be held on May 10
Counting of votes will take place on May 13
Lok Sabha revokes disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal
Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala Hig...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...