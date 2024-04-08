 Candidates: Pragg breaks Gujrathi’s resolve, sister Vaishali too gets first win : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Candidates: Pragg breaks Gujrathi’s resolve, sister Vaishali too gets first win

Candidates: Pragg breaks Gujrathi’s resolve, sister Vaishali too gets first win

Candidates: Pragg breaks Gujrathi’s resolve, sister Vaishali too gets first win

D Gukesh played out a draw with Ian Nepomniachtchi. Fide



PTI

Toronto, April 7

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa came up with a spectacular game to down compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in the third round of the Candidates Chess tournament here. It turned out to be a satisfying day for the only sibling duo to make it to the Candidates ever as R Vaishali also scored her first victory in the event at the expense of Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria in what was also the lone decisive game in the women’s section.

R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali earned spectacular wins. FIde

In the men’s section, D Gukesh tried to make some headway but could not really dent the solid defences of Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, while Frenchman Firouza Alireza’s extra pawn came to a naught against top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States. USA’s Hikaru Nakamura had no difficulty in getting an easy draw as black against Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan.

In the women’s section, Koneru Humpy played out an easy draw with white against Zhongyi Tan. Tinjie Lei of China signed peace with Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia, while Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine split the point with Russia’s Kateryna Lagno.

With 11 rounds still to come, Caruana, Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi share the lead on two points apiece in the men’s section. They are followed by Gujrathi and Praggnanandhaa on 1.5 points each. Nakamura, Alireza and Abasov complete the line-up another half-point behind.

In the women’s event, Zhongyi Tan (2.5 points) remained a half-point clear of nearest rival Goryachkina, with Humpy, Vaishali and Lagno on their toes with 1.5 points each. Lei, Muzychuk and Salimova share the sixth spot with one point each in their kitty.

Another surprise

Praggnanandhaa chose an accelerated Schielmann defence out of a Ruy Lopez that is seldom seen in top GM games. Praggnanandhaa is known to spring surprises and Gujrathi realised this very early in the opening. “I was not too sure in the opening as I could not remember the preparation, but I think black was fine,” Praggnanandhaa said.

After a brilliant start to the tournament, Gujrathi very early figured out he was in for a grinding contest in his first game as white as he spent a lot of time in the opening. The game fluctuated in the early middle game between an equal position and sometimes favouring Gujrathi but it was not easy to find all the best moves every time he was posed a question.

In the end, Gujrathi was left to play 11 moves in about five minutes with the position not favouring him and as is often the case the clock took its toll on the Indian.

Praggnanandhaa quickly landed himself with a winning rook and pawns endgame and there was no hope left soon for Gujrathi. The game lasted 45 moves.

“I saw that I could make a draw through perpetual checks on move 11 but believed my position to be better,” Gujrathi said.

Gukesh was caught a bit-off-guard in a queen pawn game playing white. It was a symmetrical structure in the ensuing middle game after the queens got traded early and Nepomniachtchi kept the balance despite being on the defensive. In the end, Gukesh had two bishops but black was simply too solid to make a decisive headway.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Chess #Toronto


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

3
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

4
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

6
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

8
India

Weeks after namaz row, Gujarat varsity asks 7 foreign students to vacate hostel for overstaying

9
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

10
India

NIA officials booked for bid to outrage TMC leader’s wife's modesty in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

Excise police scam: Delhi court denies Interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

Excise police scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports

Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...

Kangana Ranaut says ‘I don't consume beef, proud to be Hindu, as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating beef surfaces’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

BJP seeks President’s rule in Delhi

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’