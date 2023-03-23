Capsey picking brains of best

PTI

Mumbai, March 22

Delhi Capitals’ Alice Capsey said she has enjoyed learning from her teammates after firing her side into the final of the Women’s Premier League with an all-round show against UP Warriorz on Tuesday. DC booked their place in the final after registering a five-wicket victory over UPW at the Brabourne Stadium here and Capsey picked up figures of 3/26 and scored 34 runs from 31 balls.

“It’s been great to learn from players like Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp. There’s so much experience in the changing room. There’s also the exciting Shafali Verma, who strikes the ball so well. I’ve been able to pick up different things from lots of people,” she said.

The 18-year-old English all-rounder also relished her battle against compatriot Sophie Ecclestone.

“It’s always good fun to come up against Sophie. She’s world No. 1 for a reason. I thought she bowled very well and it was a nice battle with her. We’ve played together in the last year. So we are always double guessing about each other’s moves on the field,” she said.

Speaking about the plan leading into the final, the all-rounder said: “We’ll take a couple of days to rest and recover. Then we’ll get our minds ready and go into the big game. Really looking forward to the final.” — PTI

IPL: Captains allowed to name XI after toss

New Delhi: Captains of the IPL teams can name their playing XI after the toss instead of handing over team sheets before the spin of the coin, stated the new playing conditions issued by the BCCI. According to playing conditions clause 1.2.1: “Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL Match Referee after the toss.” The other significant change in the playing conditions is penalising unfair movement by the wicketkeeper in case there is a shift in position before the batter meets the ball.