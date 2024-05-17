Captain Leader Legend: Chhetri hangs up boots

Tribune News Service

It was an announcement the Indian fans had hoped would never come, secretly dreading that even the most gifted footballer of his generation, after almost two decades of service to the national team, would have to hang up his boots someday.

And just like that, after 19 years of wearing the ‘sacred blue’, the day when Sunil Chhetri will be seen wearing the Indian jersey for one last time has suddenly crept up on the India fans.

In an emotional video, one of India’s greatest footballers announced his retirement at the age of 39. Chhetri would be playing his last match for India, against Kuwait in the World Cup qualifiers, on June 6.

Know the legend Date of birth: August 3, 1984

Place of birth: Secunderabad

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

India debut: 2005 vs Pakistan (Chhetri scored on debut) Indian football’s ‘GOAT’ 94 international goals scored by the 39-year-old Telangana-born star

international goals scored by the 39-year-old Telangana-born star 3rd highest scorer among active players after Ronaldo (128) and Messi (106)

highest scorer among active players after Ronaldo (128) and Messi (106) 150 international football games he played over 19 years

For someone who could not bear to miss even a single game — after missing a friendly against Bayern Munich owing to an ankle injury in 2011, the striker had said, “sitting idle” is the most “painful experience” for a footballer — the decision to retire did not come easily for Chhetri.

Captain Fanstatic - Chhetri was fondly called

“When the instinct came this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot and eventually I came to this decision,” Chhetri said in the video posted on social media. “Will I be sad after this? Of course... the kid inside me never wants to stop if given a chance to play for his country. It’s time for our country to see the next No. 9.”

Hope of the nation

Chhetri rose from the ranks of playing in the Asian School Football Championships (at Kuala Lumpur in 2001) to becoming India’s best hope for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. Though playing at the World Cup is still a distant dream, Chhetri still gave hope to the Indian fans with his sheer positive approach and hard work. In his record-breaking 150-match career, he scored 94 goals for the nation. His goal tally ranks him fourth in the all-time list among international goal-scorers, behind the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football in blood

Unlike other youngsters, Chhetri’s aim with football was to get admission into a reputed educational institution in the national capital. However, the love for football was in his blood — his father Kharga Singh represented the Indian Army and his mother Sushila played for Nepal’s national team.

After a short stint with the City Club in Delhi, he moved to Mohun Bagan in 2002. Soon after, he was picked for the U-20 India team and gradually made his way to the senior squad, making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan. In 2011, he got the captain’s armband under English coach Bob Houghton. He helped the Indian side win the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, the SAFF Championship in 2011 and 2015, the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012, and the Intercontinental Cup in 2017 and 2018. Chhetri has the exceptional record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th and 150th matches.

“Retiring as a legend,” captioned FIFA World Cup in its ‘X’ handle to a graphic-generated photo of Chhetri sharing the podium with Ronaldo and Messi.

But more than his record, Chhetri will be remembered for his team spirit and an unending quest to improve as a footballer.

Inspiration to everyone I just wish we all do everything to make June 6 very memorable for him. He became a legend while still playing and that’s something only a few can do. He’s an inspiration to everyone, absolutely committed to the Indian jersey which is something these youngsters need to follow. — Igor Stimac, India coach Impossible to replace I was lucky I got a big brother, a mentor like him. It’s impossible to replace a legend like him in the dressing room, but we have to face the reality. I also hope Sunil bhai finds the mental and physical peace he deserves after serving the nation for almost two decades. — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, India goalkeeper Never stopped learning The sheer hard work, passion, dedication and true professionalism, his focus and desire to get better every day is something which makes him different. As a young boy, he was always willing to learn and do everything possible to excel. — Bhaichung Bhutia, former India captain Great legacy A real legend of the game who took Indian football onto the global stage. Your passion has inspired a generation to take up the game... your legacy in Indian sports will be remembered forever... you can look back with pride as you get set for your final game, thank you legend. Yuvraj Singh, former India cricketer

