"Captain ... understood the situation better ": Bishnoi on Pant not giving him 4th over

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 15 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi explained that he wasn't involved in any discussions about the captain's decision to give him the fourth over, and he believed that the captain made the best call based on the tense situation and his understanding of the game.

Dhoni's masterclass brought an end to Chennai's lean patch as the Super Kings stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

"It's nothing like that. I didn't talk about it. I was on the wicket a couple of times. He [Rishabh Pant] might have plans and might want to execute something. But during that time, the captain could have seen it better. And the captain behind the wicket could have understood the situation better. So, I think they took the right decision. It's nothing like that. It was clear in their mind. Because the captain was in a tense situation at that time. It would have been better if he had thought clearly," Ravi Bishnoi said in the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

He also discussed the close match and the team's bowling strategy. He believed that the team's three spinners performed well, and an additional spinner wouldn't have made a significant difference on that particular pitch. He also highlighted MS Dhoni's ability to perform well on his day.

"It was a very close game. We didn't make any changes to the spinners. All the bowlers bowled well. I don't think it would have mattered if there was another spinner. We had three spinners. Makram bowled four overs. I bowled three overs. After three spinners, we had a fourth spinner, I don't think you could have bowled on that pitch. Mahi bhai, everybody knows what he can do when the ball comes in their radar and when it's their day," he added.

Advertisement

Dhoni's performance and Shivam Dube's measured yet aggressive display ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten run. Dhoni remained not out on 26 from 11 balls, hitting four fours and a six, while Dube scored 43* off 37 balls as CSK achieved victory in the final over with three balls remaining.

Bishnoi bowled three overs, gave away 18 runs, and took two wickets. He removed Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja. In seven matches, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 34.87 and best of 2/18. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)