Carey’s 98 drives Australia to series sweep against Kiwis

Christchurch, March 11
Alex Carey scored a magnificent 98 not out as Australia chased down their 279-run victory target to beat New Zealand by three wickets before tea on the fourth day of the second Test, sweeping the series 2-0. Rain at Hagley Oval delayed the start of Australia’s pursuit of the 202 runs they still needed for victory and New Zealand skipper Tim Southee struck early to dismiss Travis Head and reduce the tourists to 80/5.
Carey and Mitchell Marsh (80) both had scares but put together a partnership of 140 for the sixth wicket to subdue the crowd and take the visitors to within 60 runs of their target. Carey kept his wicket by virtue of reviews when he was on 19 and 37, while Marsh was saved on 55 when the technology showed the tiniest bit of bat on a Glenn Phillips delivery that hit him on the toe. — Reuters
Brief scores: New Zealand: 162 (Hazlewood 5/31, Starc 3/9) & 372 (Ravindra 82, Latham 73; Cummins 4/62); Australia: 256 (Labuschagne 90; Henry 7/67) & 281/7 (Carey 98*, Marsh 80; Sears 4/90)
