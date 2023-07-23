Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva reveals how Virat Kohli made his mother’s ‘day and year’

Port of Spain, July 23
India have the upper hand in the ongoing second and final Test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, thanks to Virat Kohli’s knock of 121.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Indian also impressed off the field when he met Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother, with the Trinidadian revealing that the meeting made his mom's "day & year".
𝙒𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 😊 ❤️— BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2023
When Virat Kohli made Josh's mom's day & "year" 🤗#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli | @windiescricket | @joshuadasilva08 pic.twitter.com/0RL20rRcYL
In a video posted on social media by the BCCI, Da Silva said that his mother arrived at the venue to meet the Indian talisman rather than her son.
“My mom told me two days before the Test match that she will come to see Virat Kohli, not me. That was kind of funny. It just so happened that he was on the bus.
"So, I went and knocked on the window. He came out and met my mom, made her day, made her year probably," he said in the video, where it is shown that Kohli shares a smile with Da Silva’s mother, while the latter is also seen hugging him and is visibly excited to meet him in person.
The moment Joshua Da Silva's mother met Virat Kohli. She hugged and kissed Virat and got emotional. (Vimal Kumar YT).— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023
- A beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/Rn011L1ZXc
As for the second Test, India batted well and could manage 438, with Kohli being the top scorer, besides being aided by Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56), while for the Windies, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican claimed three wickets each.
Currently, the hosts are 229/5, trailing by 209 runs after a dull Day 3 on Saturday that saw few rain interruptions. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (75) has been their top scorer, while Jadeja has grabbed a couple.
