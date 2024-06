Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in French Open final for his 3rd Grand Slam title

AP

Paris, June 9

Carlos Alcaraz came back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday and win the French Open for his third Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who grew up watching countryman Rafael Nadal win trophy after trophy at Roland Garros — a record 14 in all — and now has eclipsed Nadal to become the youngest man to collect major championships on three surfaces. Nadal was about 1½ years older when he did it.

Sunday’s victory — in which he trailed two sets to one, just as he had in the semi-finals against Jannik Sinner on Friday — allowed Alcaraz to add the clay-court championship at Roland Garros to his triumphs on hard courts at the US Open in 2022 and on the grass at Wimbledon in 2023.

Alcaraz is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

Zverev dropped to 0-2 in major title matches. The 27-year-old from Germany was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open after blowing a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.

