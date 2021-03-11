Carlos Alcaraz matches idol Rafael Nadal's record

Barcelona, April 25

Exactly 17 years ago, an 18-year-old Rafael Nadal was starting to attract the attention of the tennis world by winning the Barcelona Open and making it to the top-10 for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz followed in the footsteps of his hero on Sunday, also winning his first Barcelona title and cracking the top-10 men’s rankings for the first time at the same age.

Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets for his third title of the season, winning the all-Spanish match 6-3 6-2 after having made it to the final a few hours earlier in a semifinal game postponed from Saturday because of rain.

“It means a lot,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve watched this tournament since I was a kid. I always wished to play in this tournament and of course to be able to win this tournament. I’m really, really happy to be part of the Spanish history list.”

Alcaraz was guaranteed to move into the top-10 after reaching the semifinals. He will be No. 9 when the new rankings come out on Monda, making him the youngest player in the top-10 since Nadal made it after winning his first Barcelona trophy in 2005. — AP

