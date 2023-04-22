Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas storm into semis

Barcelona, April 21

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open with a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last-four, defeating Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-2. Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti received a walkover from compatriot Jannik Sinner.

Rune keeps it up

Munich: Danish teenager Holger Rune reached the semifinals of the BMW Open with a 6-2 6-4 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin. Second seed Taylor Fritz of the USA eased past Dominic Thiem, winning 6-3 6-4 against the Austrian who is on a comeback trail after recovering from a serious wrist injury.

Sabalenka too good

Stuttgart: Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Russia’s Anastasia Potapova set up a semifinal clash after registering come-from-behind victories in the Stuttgart Open. While Sabalenka beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 4-6 6-4 6-4, Potapova won 4-6 6-3 6-3 against fourth seed Caroline Garcia of Spain. — Agencies