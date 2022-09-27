Julius Baer Cup: Carlsen shows why he’s king

PTI

New York, September 26

eenaged Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi went down to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament after he lost the second match 0-2.

Having won the first match 2.5-0.5, the Norwegian had the advantage and he won the first two games of the second to close out the final in the wee hours today.

The two-match final comprised four games each, and Carlsen needed only a draw in the second to take the top prize. However, he won two games to complete a dominating win over Erigaisi.

If the two players had won a match each, a blitz tie-break would have been required to decide the winner.

Needing a win in the second match to take the final into the tie-break, the 19-year-old Erigaisi found himself in trouble against a red-hot Carlsen. Erigaisi resigned on the 48th move and slipped into further trouble. The second game was over in 52 moves as Carlsen dashed the Indian GM’s hopes.

Carlsen’s feat makes him the first player to hit the historic 2,900 Tour rating mark.

