Magnus Carlsen takes on Hans Niemann off the board

PTI

New Delhi, September 27

World champion Magnus Carlsen has accused fellow Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating “more and more” than what he has already admitted, saying that he will not play against any rival indulging in such wrongdoings.

I believe that Niemann has cheated more and more recently than he has publicly admitted... So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that am not willing to play chess with Niemann. Hope that the truth on this matter comes out, whatever it may be — Magnus Carlsen

Carlsen put out a statement on social media late Monday night, a week after he withdrew from the game against the American after just one move at the Julius Baer Generation Cup.

Before that, the 31-year-old Norwegian had also quit the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis following a surprise defeat to Niemann.

“I believe that Niemann has cheated more and more recently than he has publicly admitted,” Carlsen wrote.

“His over-the-board progress has been unusual and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn’t tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do. This game contributed to changing my perspective,” he explained.

Niemann has previously admitted to having cheated twice online on chess.com, when he was 12 and then later as a 16-year-old. However, he has denied cheating in over-the-board chess.

“I believe that cheating in chess is a big deal and an existential threat to the game and chess organisers and all those who care about the sanctity of the game we love should seriously consider increasing security measures and methods of cheat detection for over-the-board chess,” Carlsen wrote.