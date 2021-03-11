Carnage continues in women's draw

PARIS, May 28
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka joined the exodus of top women’s seeds at the French Open today, leaving world No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the only top-10 seed in the singles draw.
Third seed Badosa was forced to retire with a right calf injury from her third round match against Veronika Kudermetova while the Spaniard was trailing 6-3 2-1.
The 24-year-old Badosa, who made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year, was considered one of those in the women’s draw who could challenge world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the claycourt Grand Slam.
The women’s draw was further hampered by the exit of seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, who went down to big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-1 6-0 on Court Simonne Mathieu. — Reuters
Day 7: highlights
Medvedev rolls on
Daniil Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory. Andrey Rublev beat Cristian Garin 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6(11).
PEGULA’s first
Jessica Pegula, the 11th seed, powered into the last-16 for the first time after carving up a 6-1 7-6(2) win over last year’s semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.
Rising star
Carlos Alcaraz’s meteoric rise continued when the prodigy produced yet another awe-inspiring performance to outplay Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 6-2.
