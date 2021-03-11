Carnage continues in women's draw

PARIS, May 28

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka joined the exodus of top women’s seeds at the French Open today, leaving world No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the only top-10 seed in the singles draw.

Third seed Badosa was forced to retire with a right calf injury from her third round match against Veronika Kudermetova while the Spaniard was trailing 6-3 2-1.

The 24-year-old Badosa, who made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year, was considered one of those in the women’s draw who could challenge world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the claycourt Grand Slam.

The women’s draw was further hampered by the exit of seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, who went down to big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-1 6-0 on Court Simonne Mathieu. — Reuters