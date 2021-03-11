Carnage continues in women's draw

3rd seed Badosa retires hurt, 7th seed Sabalenka beaten

Carnage continues in women's draw

Camila Giorgi overcame Aryna Sabalenka 4-6 6-1 6-0. REUTERS

PARIS, May 28

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka joined the exodus of top women’s seeds at the French Open today, leaving world No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the only top-10 seed in the singles draw.

Third seed Badosa was forced to retire with a right calf injury from her third round match against Veronika Kudermetova while the Spaniard was trailing 6-3 2-1.

The 24-year-old Badosa, who made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year, was considered one of those in the women’s draw who could challenge world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the claycourt Grand Slam.

The women’s draw was further hampered by the exit of seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, who went down to big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-1 6-0 on Court Simonne Mathieu. — Reuters

Day 7: highlights

Medvedev rolls on

Daniil Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory. Andrey Rublev beat Cristian Garin 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6(11).

PEGULA’s first

Jessica Pegula, the 11th seed, powered into the last-16 for the first time after carving up a 6-1 7-6(2) win over last year’s semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.

Rising star

Carlos Alcaraz’s meteoric rise continued when the prodigy produced yet another awe-inspiring performance to outplay Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 6-2.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Elon Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

2
Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

3
Punjab

Akal Takht jathedar turns down Punjab govt's offer to restore his security

4
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder will meet CM Mann, to give names of ex-ministers involved in corruption: PLC leader

6
Trending

Australian baby born with 'permanent smile' due to rare condition, know what is bilateral microstomia

7
Features

Pause, reflect on ‘Tour of Duty’

8
Chandigarh

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

9
J & K

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express wrat over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'
Trending

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express displeasure over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

Top News

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

The complaint was filed by Mumbai-based Raza Academy

Scotch ‘made in Mohali’, police bust bottling unit

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...

DC’s nod must for changes in Himachal Pradesh heritage buildings

DC's nod must for changes in Himachal Pradesh heritage buildings

Global connectivity for N-E soon: EAM

Global connectivity for Northeast soon: EAM Jaishankar

Says ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies will have...

Cities

View All

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling

Questions raised over Health Department's contract for repair of pumps