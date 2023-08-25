 Cart crash at World Championships leaves Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson with blurry vision : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Cart crash at World Championships leaves Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson with blurry vision

Cart crash at World Championships leaves Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson with blurry vision

26-year-old Hudson, racing in his first World Championships, finished 5th in race

Cart crash at World Championships leaves Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson with blurry vision

Noah Lyles of the US, left, celebrates after winning Heat 2 with second place Jamaica's Andrew Hudson. Reuters



AP

Budapest, August 25

A collision involving a cart carrying 200-metre runners to their semifinal race at world championships sent glass shards flying into the right eye of Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson, forcing him to race with blurred vision.

The 26-year-old, racing in his first world championships, said doctors had flushed some of the glass out after the accident. He said he couldn’t see out of his right eye but he decided to race nonetheless.

He finished fifth, but track officials decided to advance him into Friday’s final, which will include nine sprinters, not the usual eight, with American Noah Lyles favoured.

“I did the best I could do,” Hudson said after finishing in 20.38 seconds.

“I was sitting in the middle of the room for like 20 minutes, trying to have a decision if I was going to compete or not. I worked hard to be here. And even under circumstances, everybody has hurdles in life. If I can run I’m going to try my best. So I tried.”            

Lyles and others were in the cart with Hudson, as it transported the sprinters from their warmups to a waiting room near the track for what was supposed to be the first of the evening’s three semifinal races.

An aerial video taken outside the stadium shows the cart cruising down a sidewalk when another cart coming from a path to the left hits the athletes’ cart, sending a volunteer in the first cart tumbling out. The video then shifts to inside the athlete cart where Hudson is pressing his fingers against his right eye.

World Athletics said the sprinter was examined by doctors and cleared to compete. It said the volunteer was “also fine.”                   

A spokesman from Budapest’s local organizing committee said it is “investigating the incident and reviewing the transport procedures.”      

The race got pushed back about a half hour — run last in the series of three semifinals instead of first. Hudson was still shaken as he wound his way out of the post-race interviews and back toward the medical tent.

“It was scary,” he said.

“It’s my eyesight. That’s more important. I’m not going to run track forever, but it just happens.”

Lyles won the semifinal in the night’s fastest time, 19.76 seconds, giving him a chance to defend his 200-meter title and add it to the 100 he won earlier this week.

“Survived a crash and still got the fastest time going into the final,” Lyles posted on Instagram. “Thank you God for watching over me.”             

The scare outside the track overshadowed most of the news inside it on Day 6 of the championships.

That led with a victory for 400-meter hurdler Femke Bol — a feel-good comeback after her fall at the end of the 4x400 mixed relay on opening night cost the Netherlands a medal.

The 23-year-old Bol, whose first love is the hurdles, has been running times that would have broken records and won Olympics when she was a kid. But she has been running in the era of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who has left everyone in the dust while setting world records four times over the last 26 months.

McLaughlin-Levrone took this year off from hurdles, leaving Bol as the world’s best, and she did not disappoint. She finished in 51.70 seconds to beat second-place finisher Shamier Little of the U.S. by 1.1.

“I love this sport, I love this race and I love to race it on the biggest stage,” said Bol, who now has gold to go with last year’s silver and a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

“This is what we always strive for, to be at my best at the tournament.”                 In hammer throw, Canada’s Camryn Rogers defeated two Americans — Janee Kassanavoid and 2019 world champion DeAnna Price.

In the 100 hurdles, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams beat Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn by .01 to add another gold to one she captured back in 2015. Keni Harrison of the U.S. took bronze, while defending champion and world-record holder Tobi Amusan finished sixth.

Antonio Watson won the 400 meters in 44.22 seconds to make it two gold medals for Jamaica and five overall for the night, including silver and bronze in the men’s long jump and a bronze for Rushell Clayton, who finished behind Bol and Little.

Quite an evening for the island, even if the athlete generating the most buzz did it sitting in a golf cart during what should have been the most routine part of the day.

‘It was a big fright,’ said Tarsis Orogot, who finished third and was also in the cart.

“We’re not paying attention. We were all just locked in, and then out of nowhere, someone shoved into us there.”        

“It throws everybody off,” said fourth-place finisher Brendon Rodney.

It’s not the first time something that had nothing to do with racing has made more news than the racing itself. In 2015, Usain Bolt was celebrating his 200-metre title at worlds in Beijing when he got upended by a photographer riding a scooter on the edge of the track. Bolt popped up and laughed it off.

Thursday’s accident came before anyone in this group had even set foot on the track. It’s still to be seen how serious the damage is.

“I don’t know what happened. It’s a blur, literally,” Hudson said. “The race was a blur. My eyesight is a blur. I’m going to go make sure my eyesight is OK.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

2
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

3
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

4
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

5
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

6
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

7
World

Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation

8
Chandigarh

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

10
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters, seeks action taken on drugs

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on Moon

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the m...

Improving India-China relations serves common interests: President Xi to PM Modi

India denies Chinese claim that PM had sought meeting with Xi at BRICS summit

Modi and Xi indulge in diplomatic sparring

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first level checking of EVMs

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software