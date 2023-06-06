 Casper Ruud roars as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff set up last-8 clash : The Tribune India

Casper Ruud roars as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff set up last-8 clash

Casper Ruud roars as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff set up last-8 clash

Casper Ruud beat Nicolas Jarry 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5. Reuters



PARIS, June 5

Casper Ruud continued his bid to reach back-to-back finals at the French Open by fending off Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 fourth-round win today as Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur also stayed on course for a maiden Grand Slam crown.

Coco Gauff beat Anna Schmiedlova 7-5 6-2. Reuters

Ruud, who has only dropped two sets in four matches so far, faced a tricky test against lanky claycourt specialist Jarry but pulled through in three hours and 20 minutes as his opponent failed to make his chances count in the last two sets. “If we had gone five sets I don’t know how long we would have played,” said Ruud on court Philippe Chatrier.

2 Beatriz Haddad Maia became only the second Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in the Open Era, after Maria Bueno in 1968

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune put in a monumental effort to claim a 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4 1-6 7-6(7) win over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo and reach the last-eight in just short of four hours.

Jabeur moved into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time with a 6-3 6-1 win over American Bernarda Pera and hoped that the romantic atmosphere of Paris will help her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title. “Paris is always romantic, day or night,” said Jabeur, who became the first African player to reach the quarters at each of the four Majors in the Open Era.

The Tunisian had reached the Australian Open quarter-final in 2020 and finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon and US Open title clashes last year. The 28-year-old is not getting complacent ahead of her clash with 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 to become the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to make the quarterfinals of a Major. Haddad Maia became only the second Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in the Open Era after Bueno and she got there in three hours and 51 minutes — the longest women’s match of the tournament.

Last year’s runner-up Coco Gauff overcame an early wobble in windy conditions to outclass Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5 6-2 and make the quarterfinals where she will face holder Iga Swiatek in a rematch of the 2022 final. Poland’s top seed Swiatek set up the blockbuster meeting when her ailing fourth-round opponent Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine retired while down 1-5 in the first set after she called the physiotherapist and had her blood pressure checked. — Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

5
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

8
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

9
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

10
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...


Cities

View All

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

Agriculture Department intensifies drive for DSR in Amritsar district

‘Follow the path shown by Guru’

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal