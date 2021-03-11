Casting a spell: Pacer Chahar picks up three before openers take India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe

PTI

Harare, August 18

Pacer Deepak Chahar made an impressive comeback to international cricket with an incisive spell, while the openers maintained their consistency as India outclassed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the opening ODI here today.

Donning the blue jersey for the first time in six months after a long injury lay-off, Chahar hit the straps right away with figures of 3/27, which was instrumental in India restricting Zimbabwe to 189 in 40.3 overs.

Batters Shubman Gill (left) and Shikhar Dhawan walk off the pitch in Harare after the victory against Zimbabwe. AP/PTI Photo

With little scoreboard pressure, it was a walk in the park for the Indians as the in-form opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) knocked off the target in just 30.5 overs.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared their third century-plus stand in four games. AP/PTI, BCCI

With skipper KL Rahul foregoing his spot at the top of the order to let the in-form pair maintain its momentum, Dhawan and Gill scored their third half-centuries in four games. It was also their third century-plus stand in four games. The pair hit 19 boundaries in all.

Swing and bounce

Earlier, it didn’t take long for Chahar to find his rhythm on a Harare Sports Club track that offered steep bounce. The balmy morning conditions aided swing bowling. Chahar got a lot of the deliveries to dart back late while some straightened after pitching.

He was well supported by Mohammed Siraj (1/36), who worked up a brisk pace while bowling a tight line and length.

Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Axar Patel (3/24) also got their share of the victims while Kuldeep Yadav (0/36) was restrictive despite going wicket-less.

It was the record ninth-wicket stand of 70 runs between Brad Evans (33) and Richard Ngarava (32) that took Zimbabwe close to the 200-run mark.

Was nervous: Chahar

Captain Rahul was very impressed with his bowling unit. “Picking up wickets was crucial,” Rahul said. “There was swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them (bowlers) put the ball in the right areas and be disciplined,” he added.

Player of the Match Chahar said he was nervous at the start. “When you are playing an international game after six-and-a-half months, you are always nervous,” Chahar said. “Before coming here I played four-five practice games,” he added. “I think I have picked up from where I had left. I bowled seven overs at one go which is an indicator that my fitness levels are okay,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhawan said he was enjoying his partnership with Gill. “I am enjoying batting with the youngster (Gill) and I feel like a youngster too. I enjoyed the consistency from the West Indies. I knew that once I was set, I would go after the bowlers,” Dhawan said.

“I wanted to rotate the strike as well and then the plan was to accelerate. My rhythm with Gill has settled nicely. The way he bats and times the ball is lovely to watch. He has shown the consistency in converting fifties into big fifties,” he added.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 189 all out in 40.3 overs (Chakabva 35; Axar 3/24, Chahar 3/27, Prasidh 3/50); India 192/0 in 30.5 overs (Gill 82*, Dhawan 81*).