Caty McNally and Roberto Bautista Agut withdraw from the US Open

New York, August 19
Caty McNally, a runner-up in women’s doubles at the last two US Opens, withdrew from the tournament Friday because of an elbow injury.
Roberto Bautista Agut also pulled out, the tournament announced.
McNally, from Cincinnati, missed her hometown Western & Southern Open this week because of her injury. She lost in the women’s doubles title match in Flushing Meadows in 2021 with Coco Gauff, then last year with Taylor Townsend.
Her withdrawal moved fellow American Madison Brengle into the main draw and left Townsend as the first player out.
Yosuke Watanuki of Japan took Bautista Agut’s spot in the main draw, which begins on August 28.
