David Warner’s magnificent 92 not out sets up Delhi Capitals’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

PTI

Mumbai, May 5

Australian opener David Warner saved the best for his former franchise as his magnificent 92 not out off 58 balls powered Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here today.

Warner made his highest score of the season with the help of 12 fours and three sixes in a power-packed batting display. He shared 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 not out off 35 balls) for the fourth wicket to guide Capitals to 207/3 after being asked to bat.

Capitals then restricted Sunrisers to 186/8 with Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/44) doing a lot of the damage.

“I had some success here and knew if I played my strokes it was going to come off and fortunately today it did,” Warner, who was named Player of the Match, said.

Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from Sunrisers’ playing XI last season.

It was Capitals’ fifth win of the season. They jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches. Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss.

“I think this is as close to the perfect match for us as a batting unit,” Delhi captain Rishabh Pant said.

Brief scores: DC: 207/3 (Warner 92*, Powell 67*; Bhuvneshwar 1/25); SRH: 186/8 (Pooran 62, Markram 42; Khaleel 3/30, Shardul 2/44).

