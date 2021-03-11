CBI books 7 in connection with alleged match fixing, betting in 2019 IPL; Pak angle being probed

Central agency carrying out searches at seven locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Jodhpur

Photo used for representational purposes only.

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

The CBI has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches "based on inputs" from Pakistan, officials said Saturday.

The central agency has started a country-wide probe and was carrying out searches at seven locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Jodhpur, they said. The agency received inputs that "a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of  Indian Premer League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan", the FIRs alleged.

The CBI has named one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish based in Hyderabad in its first FIR as accused while Sajjan Singh, Prabhu Lal Meena, Ram Avtar and Amit Kumar Sharma, all from Rajasthan, have been named in the second.

The racket allegedly operating from Rajasthan is continuing since 2010 while another is on since 2013, they said. The networks operating on the basis of inputs from Pakistan were also cheating the public by "inducing them for betting", they said.

The racketeers have bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake identities and know your customer (KYC) documents in connivance with the unknown bank officials, they said. "These bank accounts have been opened by submitting forged details such as multiple dates of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials.

"A part of the money received from the general public in India on account of such betting activities is also being shared with their associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions," the FIRs alleged.

The CBI has found that Dileep was operating a number of bank accounts in which domestic cash deposits worth over Rs 43 lakh have been made since 2013 defying "economic rationale", officials said.

The central agency also detected that in the six bank accounts operated by Gurram Satish, cash deposits worth Rs 4.55 crore (domestic) and Rs 3.05 lakh (foreign) have been made during 2012-20 and in the case of Gurram Vasu the amount is Rs 5.37 crore during the period.

The CBI has alleged there is no recognisable business rationale to explain transactions in the accounts.

"The information reveals that this network of individuals was involved in cricket betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) Matches held in the year 2019.

"The persons involved are running the racket of cricket betting, committing fraud by inducing betting by the general public and thereby deceiving public of their hard-earned money and also indulging in impersonating their identities in operating various bank accounts," the FIR related to Delhi-Hyderabad racket alleged.

The CBI has alleged that maximum cash transactions in these accounts are of pan-India nature which further substantiates the allegation of these unusual financial transactions being linked with cricket betting and other criminal activities, the officials said.

In the Rajasthan racket, the CBI has found that they were allegedly sharing part of the money received from the general public in India from betting activities with their associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions while the modus operandi remains similar to the Delhi-Hyderabad group.

In the Rajasthan group, the CBI has alleged that accused Singh, Meena, Ram Avtar and Sharma were in contact with one Pakistani suspect who contacted them and some unknown persons in India through a Pakistani Number.

"The information reveals that aforesaid accused persons are part of network involved in illegal cricket betting activities," the FIR alleged.

The accounts of Singh show there are three different dates of birth in documents submitted to UCO Bank. "The transactions in the accounts are circular in nature. The summation of the suspicious amount credited in the account of Sajjan Singh valued more than Rs 33.23 lakh from the F.Y.2010-11 to F.Y 2019-20.

"The information reveals that this network of individuals was involved in cricket betting during the then-ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Matches held in the year 2019 in Delhi and other places," the FIR alleged.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb says he has resigned

Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns, BJP legislature party to meet shortly to elect new leader

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP’s state...

Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Massive fire at medical college in Amritsar; lucky escape for patients

Three floors of the building have been damaged

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next two days; rain likely on May 16

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

The maximum temperature at Sirsa was 47.6, Chandigarh 43 deg...

Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter handle

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

'Good luck and goodbye Congress': former PPCC chief Sunil Ja...

Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Massive fire at medical college in Amritsar; lucky escape for patients

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Mundka fire: Cops identify 7 bodies, 29 still missing; death toll likely to rise as more charred remains found

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Kejriwal’s meeting with Delhi AAP MLAs on BJP’s demolition drive cancelled, say sources

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences: Hoshiarpur-based author Khushwant Singh

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, Ludhiana Improvement Trust: Court

Ludhiana: Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments in Ludhiana

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7, HODs of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau