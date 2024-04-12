Champions league: A Xavi masterclass

Paris, April 11
With his team trailing 2-1 and Paris Saint-Germain pushing hard for another goal, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez’s substitutions paid off immediately.
Midfielder Pedri set up the equaliser for Raphinha within a minute of coming on at Parc des Princes stadium.
Then, two minutes after his introduction, central defender Andreas Christensen headed home from a corner to give Barcelona a 3-2 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. “Pedri came on and helped us a lot. I’m very proud of the team. Christensen also came on and helped,” Xavi said. “Tactically we did really well.”
Raphinha was the pick of Barcelona’s players on the night, and the Brazil forward had scored twice before Christensen’s 77th-minute goal. The imposing Christensen headed Ilkay Gundogan’s corner from the left past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range as the PSG goalkeeper stood rooted to his line instead of challenging for the ball. After that goal, PSG coach Luis Enrique’s head dropped.
Atletico edge Dortmund
Madrid: Atletico Madrid moved closer to returning to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Atletico took a first-half lead with goals by Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino and outplayed Dortmund during most of the match, but the Germans stayed alive thanks to a late goal by substitute Sebastien Haller. Dortmund threatened in the end and twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes. — AP
