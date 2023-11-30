Champions league: Alvarez, City’s new attraction

Rome, November 29

On a night of unconvincing performances from Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, Pep Guardiola walked off smiling following a comeback victory for Manchester City in the Champions League.

Barca’s Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix secured a 2-1 win over Porto. Reuters

Phil Foden inspired a second-half comeback as City beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on Tuesday to take first place in Group G and extend their perfect record to five wins in five matches.

It’s the seventh straight season that City have won their group.

The defending champions trailed 2-0 at halftime but Foden scored one goal and helped to create two more to turn the match around and Guardiola had a smirk on his face when he shook hands with Leipzig counterpart Marco Rose after the final whistle.

“We had to be relaxed as possible and we reacted really well,” Guardiola said. “We are first in the group and I am very satisfied for the reaction at the end. The team runs and fights and has spirit.”

Kylian Mbappe’s penalty deep into stoppage time salvaged a point for PSG in a 1-1 draw with an injury-depleted but tenacious Newcastle team.

In the tight Group F, Borussia Dortmund advanced with a 3-1 victory at Milan, semifinalists last season.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Lazio also advanced.

Portuguese duo Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo each scored as Barcelona defeated FC Porto 2-1 to return to the knockout phase after consecutive group-stage eliminations.

It will be the first time since Lionel Messi left the club that Barcelona will be playing in the Round of 16.

In Group E, Ciro Immobile scored twice in the final 10 minutes and Lazio beat Celtic 2-0.

Atletico Madrid then defeated Feyenoord FC 3-1 with the help of two own goals to seal their spot in the next round and also send Lazio through.

Atletico lead with 11 points, followed by Lazio (10), Feyenoord (6) and Celtic (1). — AP

35 City’s Haaland became the fastest player ever to score 40 goals in just 35 games, surpassing Ruud van Nistelrooy who took 45 games to get there

29 City preserved an unbeaten home record — 29 games — that dates back to 2018