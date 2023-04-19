 Champions League: City, Bayern bet on chosen ones to wade through : The Tribune India

Champions League: City, Bayern bet on chosen ones to wade through

Champions League: City, Bayern bet on chosen ones to wade through

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane during training. Reuters



Dusseldorf, April 18

Manchester City and Bayern Munich’s seasons are each defined by one signing — for better or worse.

As City prepare to finish off Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday after beating the German champions 3-0 in the first leg, Erling Haaland has redefined the role of a modern striker.

Haaland has scored 47 goals in 40 games in all competitions, and has a possible 13 more games to play this season. The Norwegian scored against Bayern in the first leg after demolishing another German team, Leipzig, with five goals in the previous round.

Then there’s Sadio Mane. The Senegal forward was supposed to reshape Bayern’s attack into a fluid, flexible threat less reliant on a traditional striker when he joined from Liverpool last year as Robert Lewandowski left.

However, Mane has contributed little on the field in recent months and upset squad stability. He has been a bit-part player ever since a leg injury ruled him out of the World Cup, and was suspended from the squad for Bayern’s draw at Hoffenheim on Saturday for what the club called “misconduct” after confronting teammate Leroy Sane in the locker room following the loss to City. German media reported he had struck Sane in the face.

Tuchel has said Mane apologised like a “role model” in a process which had a “cleaning effect” on the squad’s atmosphere, but it’s yet to be followed by any improvement on the field.

Bayern and coach Thomas Tuchel are staking their faint hopes on home advantage and a promise to finally turn their team’s form around.

“We all know that we need a completely different performance. We know that we can do it but we have to bring it onto the field,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said after Saturday’s draw against Hoffenheim left Tuchel with two wins from five games since he replaced Julian Nagelsmann last month. — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Diaspora

Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities amidst surge in fraudulent applications

3
Nation

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

4
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

5
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

6
Delhi

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks to protest Centre’s value cut on shrivelled, broken wheat grains

8
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma on Bengaluru crowd cheering for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match: 'They love him'

10
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's happy pictures with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are breaking the Internet; fans say ‘our Pathaan family’

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...

India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan

Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after 40-degree mark

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after temperature touches 40 degrees


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials