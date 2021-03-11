Champions league: Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal, says Klopp

Madrid, May 2
Liverpool have only got half the job done in their Champions League semifinal against Villarreal and the Premier League side must be prepared for the worst against Unai Emery’s team in the second leg, manager Juergen Klopp said today. Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield and have won every away game in the competition this season, but Emery has an 84% success rate as a coach in European knockout ties since 2010.
“We didn’t win the games by sitting deep and counterattacking,” Klopp said. “We tried to play as ourselves and we have to do that again. We have to be ready to suffer and sit back in moments, but not as a general approach.”
Liverpool have lost only once this year as they seek an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. “We must’ve done something right in the last few months. The problem now is everything is perfect, then the next game we start on the wrong foot and all of a sudden the game is different,” Klopp said. “We know we’re in a good moment. But... what do you do if you lose 2-0 away? Why should I think about the past?” he added. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab
The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...