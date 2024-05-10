Champions League: Unreal Madrid

Madrid, May 9

After yet another magical night at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid are back in the Champions League final.

The 14-time European champions pulled off another thrilling comeback on Wednesday, rallying to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 and reach the final for the second time in three seasons.

7 Real Madrid have now reached their 18th final in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, seven more than any other team 11 Bayern Munich have lost 11 UEFA Champions League matches against Real Madrid, the most one side has lost against another in the competition’s history

Like it happened so many times in 2022, Madrid needed some late drama to advance.

Joselu scored in the 88th minute and then in stoppage time as Madrid advanced 4-3 on aggregate to set up a final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.

“Well, it has happened again what has happened so many times before,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It’s inexplicable. Fans who push us on, a fantastic stadium, players who never stop believing — it’s simply something magical.”

Bayern had taken the lead on an Alphonso Davies goal in the 68th — and then deep in stoppage time thought it had equalised but hadn’t because of an offside call that Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel described as “disastrous” and “against the rules.”

Joselu’s first goal was a tap-in after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer spilled an easy save. The second was initially called off for offside but was eventually allowed after video review.

“You always dream of being part of moments like this,” the 34-year-old Joselu said. “Not even my best dreams were as good as this.”

It will be Madrid’s record-extending 18th European Cup final, and ninth in the Champions League era, also a record. — AP