Champions stranded in West Indies due to hurricane

Bridgetown (Barbados)
The victorious Indian cricket team remains stranded in Barbados after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Caribbean islands here in the wee hours today, delaying its departure back home by at least another day. The Rohit Sharma-led side has stayed put in a five-star hotel since its triumph over South Africa on Saturday.
Glendale (USA)
Mexico out of Copa America after drawing with Ecuador
Mexico were eliminated from the Copa America after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, who advanced to the quarterfinals Sunday night after avoiding a penalty in stoppage time thanks to a VAR review.
New Delhi
Neeraj Chopra opts out of Paris Diamond League?
Olympics and world champion javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has opted out of this Sunday’s Paris Diamond League, citing the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months, according to a report.
TURIN
Girmay first Black African to win a Tour de France stage
Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a stage on the Tour de France when he prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the end of the third stage today. Girmay, who was already the first Black African to win a stage at the 2022 Giro d’Italia, timed his effort to perfection to beat Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Belgian Arnaud de Lie, second and third respectively. Agencies
