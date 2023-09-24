 Chances of wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh featuring at Asian Games as good as over : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Chances of wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh featuring at Asian Games as good as over

Chances of wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh featuring at Asian Games as good as over

Still looking into the matter: Olympic Council of Asia

Chances of wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh featuring at Asian Games as good as over

Wushu competitions began on Sunday. AP/PTI



PTI

Hangzhou, September 24

The chances of participation of the three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were denied entry by the Chinese government for the Asian Games, are as good as over.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), though, on Sunday said that it was still looking into the matter.

The denial of visa by China to Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu had led to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancelling his visit to Hangzhou for the continental showpiece as a mark of protest.

Wushu competitions began on Sunday and Lamgu did not start (DNS) in her women’s changquan event, while Tega’s name was missing in the women’s 52kg pre-quarterfinal competition.

The women’s changquan event in which Wangsu was to compete will have its final on Monday.

The OCA, however, said it was looking into the matter.

“We are definitely looking at it and having discussions with the government. Let us see, something may come out of it,” OCA acting president Randhir Singh said at a press conference without specifying which government the OCA has been discussing with.

Singh lauded the Hangzhou Asian Games organisers for the grand opening ceremony on Saturday.

“We would like to congratulate the organising committee, the state, and the government of China for the wonderful opening ceremony.

“It was a spectacular ceremony, and we have been too many. This is one of the finest and the most beautiful opening ceremonies we have seen.”

He said the athletes were happy with the opening ceremony.

“Here it was perfectly done. They (athletes) came in, they sat, they walked through. The system of bringing two different teams, from two sides, and walking up into the stands was brilliant.

“It was very well appreciated by the athletes,” said Singh, a former secretary general of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

#Arunachal Pradesh #Asian Games #China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

AFT upholds discharge of 48 trainees by Indian Navy for failing to qualify in academics

2
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

4
Entertainment

Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's 'Gadar 2' success

5
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

6
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

7
Punjab

Farmers' bodies call three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab from September 28

8
Punjab

NIA seizure: Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s land was leased out 23 years ago

9
India

Video: iPhone delivery delayed, duo assault showroom staff in Delhi; arrested

10
Haryana

Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Serious matter, cooperation must: Canadian PM

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of 140 crore Indians

Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ‘very close’ in Rajasthan: Rahul

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul

Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol