Chances of wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh featuring at Asian Games as good as over

Hangzhou, September 24
The chances of participation of the three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were denied entry by the Chinese government for the Asian Games, are as good as over.
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), though, on Sunday said that it was still looking into the matter.
The denial of visa by China to Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu had led to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancelling his visit to Hangzhou for the continental showpiece as a mark of protest.
Wushu competitions began on Sunday and Lamgu did not start (DNS) in her women’s changquan event, while Tega’s name was missing in the women’s 52kg pre-quarterfinal competition.
The women’s changquan event in which Wangsu was to compete will have its final on Monday.
The OCA, however, said it was looking into the matter.
“We are definitely looking at it and having discussions with the government. Let us see, something may come out of it,” OCA acting president Randhir Singh said at a press conference without specifying which government the OCA has been discussing with.
Singh lauded the Hangzhou Asian Games organisers for the grand opening ceremony on Saturday.
“We would like to congratulate the organising committee, the state, and the government of China for the wonderful opening ceremony.
“It was a spectacular ceremony, and we have been too many. This is one of the finest and the most beautiful opening ceremonies we have seen.”
He said the athletes were happy with the opening ceremony.
“Here it was perfectly done. They (athletes) came in, they sat, they walked through. The system of bringing two different teams, from two sides, and walking up into the stands was brilliant.
“It was very well appreciated by the athletes,” said Singh, a former secretary general of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
