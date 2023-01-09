Chandigarh ITF winners seek Delhi success

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Dominika Podhajecka of Poland, winner of the girls’ title at the prestigious J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J3), is looking forward to a great Indian winter. The 16-year-old, winner of ITF titles in Botswana and Poland in the past, was unseeded in Chandigarh but raced through the draw, eventually beating Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani 6-4 6-3 in the final.

“The conditions here were suitable for me,” said Dominika, scheduled to next play in events in Delhi and Kolkata. “After the pandemic, this is my first ITF title and I’m happy I could beat Lidia in straight sets,” said Dominika, who lost only one set in the tournament.

Donghyun Hwang of South Korea, the second seed, had to fight hard to beat Russia’s Timofei Derepasko in the boys’ final, winning 5-7 6-1 6-2. “It was a tough final and I’m happy with the result,” said the Korean, who will also play at the Delhi ITF event, which begins tomorrow. “The competition was tough, and the weather was quite cold, which made things a little more difficult.”