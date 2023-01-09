Chandigarh ITF winners seek Delhi success

Chandigarh, January 8
Dominika Podhajecka of Poland, winner of the girls’ title at the prestigious J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J3), is looking forward to a great Indian winter. The 16-year-old, winner of ITF titles in Botswana and Poland in the past, was unseeded in Chandigarh but raced through the draw, eventually beating Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani 6-4 6-3 in the final.
“The conditions here were suitable for me,” said Dominika, scheduled to next play in events in Delhi and Kolkata. “After the pandemic, this is my first ITF title and I’m happy I could beat Lidia in straight sets,” said Dominika, who lost only one set in the tournament.
Donghyun Hwang of South Korea, the second seed, had to fight hard to beat Russia’s Timofei Derepasko in the boys’ final, winning 5-7 6-1 6-2. “It was a tough final and I’m happy with the result,” said the Korean, who will also play at the Delhi ITF event, which begins tomorrow. “The competition was tough, and the weather was quite cold, which made things a little more difficult.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...