Chandigarh’s Ganemat Sekhon finishes ninth in World Cup

New Delhi
Young shooter Ganemat Sekhon equalled the women’s skeet qualification national record but finished ninth after a five-way shoot-off at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Doha. The 22-year-old from Chandigarh shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and then found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top-eight.
Bengaluru
Ankita, Prarthana enter doubles quarterfinals
The Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare produced an impressive come-from-behind win to enter the doubles quarterfinals of the ITF Women’s Open. The second seeds defeated the wildcard pair of India’s Sharmada Balu and Germany’s Sarah Rebecca Sekulic 5-7 6-3 10-6. Third seeds Rutuja Bhosale of India and Jacqueline Awad of Sweden also advanced to the last-eight stage after defeating Ji Hee Choi of South Korea and Lee Ya-Hsuan of Taipei 6-4 6-2.
New Delhi
NRAI approves participation of deaf shooters in MQS trials
From now on, shooters with hearing impairments will be able to participate in selection trials (in the Minimum Qualification Score category), the sport’s governing body has stated. — Agencies
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts
Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
Tweets his wishes on the occasion
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...