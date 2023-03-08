Chandigarh’s Ganemat Sekhon finishes ninth in World Cup

New Delhi

Young shooter Ganemat Sekhon equalled the women’s skeet qualification national record but finished ninth after a five-way shoot-off at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Doha. The 22-year-old from Chandigarh shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and then found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top-eight.

Bengaluru

Ankita, Prarthana enter doubles quarterfinals

The Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare produced an impressive come-from-behind win to enter the doubles quarterfinals of the ITF Women’s Open. The second seeds defeated the wildcard pair of India’s Sharmada Balu and Germany’s Sarah Rebecca Sekulic 5-7 6-3 10-6. Third seeds Rutuja Bhosale of India and Jacqueline Awad of Sweden also advanced to the last-eight stage after defeating Ji Hee Choi of South Korea and Lee Ya-Hsuan of Taipei 6-4 6-2.

NRAI approves participation of deaf shooters in MQS trials

From now on, shooters with hearing impairments will be able to participate in selection trials (in the Minimum Qualification Score category), the sport’s governing body has stated. — Agencies