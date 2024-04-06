Charleston Open: Collins makes it 2 out of 2 on a long day

Charleston (US), April 5
Miami Open champion Danielle Collins continued an amazing run by winning two matches, beating Ons Jabeur and Sloane Stephens to reach the quarterfinals of the rain-delayed Charleston Open.
Collins, who has said this will be her final season on tour, has won 10 straight matches and 20 of her past 21 sets. Collins and defending champion Jabeur played the first match of the day at the claycourt event after rain Wednesday led to several matches being postponed.
None of it appeared to bother the 30-year-old Collins, who spent just over three hours on the court in the two matches combined.
She topped Jabeur 6-31-6 6-3 in 2 hours, 3 minutes, then returned about five hours later to take out former Stephens 6-2 6-2 in 1 hour, 11 minutes.
The 22nd-ranked Collins will next face Elise Mertens, who also won twice Thursday. Mertens beat Vavara Gracheva 6-4 3-6 6-2 in the morning. She returned in the evening to defeat Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-1. — AP
