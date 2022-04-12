Charleston Open: Sania, Hradecka lose in final

Charleston: Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka’s splendid run at the Charleston Open ended after they lost the title clash 2-6 6-4 7-10 to Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette.

Houston

Opelka beats Isner in Houston for first clay title

Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3 7-6 (7) to win the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in the tallest match-up in an ATP Tour final.

New Delhi

Chandigarh, Jharkhand win in hockey Nationals

Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Bengal registered contrasting wins on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here today. While Chandigarh beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli 6-4 in the first match of the day in Pool E, Jharkhand won 5–0 against Jammu & Kashmir.

Madrid

Barca survive 3 penalties, move back into 2nd place

Barcelona rallied to a 3-2 win against second-to-last Levante in the Spanish league on Sunday, with substitute Luuk de Jong scoring in stoppage time after the Catalan club had conceded three penalties in the second half. In Serie A, Inter Milan took a big step toward defending their Serie A title without even playing on Sunday. Leaders AC Milan were again let down by their poor finishing in a 0-0 draw at Torino, while Napoli lost 3-2 at home to Fiorentina. Agencies