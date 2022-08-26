 Check-mate: Prannoy beats Lakshya to enter quarters; Kapila-Arjun, Satwik-Chirag advance, Saina ousted : The Tribune India

BWF world championships

Check-mate: Prannoy beats Lakshya to enter quarters; Kapila-Arjun, Satwik-Chirag advance, Saina ousted

Check-mate: Prannoy beats Lakshya to enter quarters; Kapila-Arjun, Satwik-Chirag advance, Saina ousted

HS Prannoy came out on top in a thrilling three-game contest against Lakshya Sen.

PTI

Tokyo, August 25

India’s HS Prannoy staged a spirited comeback to beat compatriot Lakshya Sen to enter the singles quarterfinals, while the men’s doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun continued their impressive run to make the last-eight stage at the World Championships here today.

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw off Lasse Molhede and Jeppe Bay 21-12 21-10. ap/pti

It was a gruelling battle between Sen and Prannoy, who eventually eked out a 17-21 21-16 21-17 over his teammate in 75 minutes. It was their fourth meeting of the year, and after Prannoy’s win, the head-to-head record stands at 2-2. Prannoy will now face China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the quarterfinals.

Saina Nehwal was knocked out by Busanan Ongbamrungphan 17-21 21-16 13-21. ap/pti

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the quarterfinals in the men’s doubles.

However, Saina Nehwal was knocked out by Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a hard-fought women’s singles pre-quarterfinals match. The 32-year-old lost 17-21 21-16 13-21 to the Thai, who extended her head-to-head record against the Indian to 5-3.

Sayonara Saina

Nehwal was immediately put under pressure by Ongbamrungphan as she raced to 11-3 in the opening game.

The two-time Worlds medallist was able to bridge the gap to 17-19, but Ongbamrungphan held on to take the first game.

The late surge in the previous game gave Nehwal confidence as the former world No. 1 led 11-7 at the break. Playing aggressively, she continued to dictate the terms and forced the match into the decider.

The third game was played on an even keel until the interval. From there onwards, Ongbamrungphan started to gain momentum and opened up a five-point lead as Nehwal began losing steam.

In the end, the 26-year-old Ongbamrungphan, who has now won her last five matches against Saina, had seven match points as she sealed a quarterfinals berth.

Killer duo?

The unseeded Kapila and Arjun had to toil hard for 58 minutes as they came from behind to win the Round of 16 clash against Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore 18-21 21-15 21-16.

The two are enjoying a good run — they had upstaged eighth seeds and the last edition’s bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in the second round.

They will cross swords with the third-seeded Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarters.

Rankireddy and Shetty advanced without much fuss, seeing off Denmark’s Lasse Molhede and Jeppe Bay 21-12 21-10. They next take on second seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

2
Haryana

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat's 2 associates in her murder case

3
Punjab

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

4
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Afsana Khan and Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

7
Punjab

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

8
Nation

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

9
Punjab

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

10
World

For first time, India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Phogat’s PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries

Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries

May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian Americans

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans

Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Refusal rate 60% | Session from September


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Amritsar: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Implement 7th pay panel, demand college teachers

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Stop ’n’ Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Day after PM's visit, it's back to biz for vendors near PGI

Illegal mining: 3 held for assaulting forest staff in Mullanpur

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Woman dies after delivery, kin blame pvt hospital staff

4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Cancel FIRs, challans: Tipper owners

2 Covid deaths, 32 cases in Jalandhar district

Civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

Civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Farmers to meet CM today

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC